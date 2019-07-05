Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered America Movil Sa Adr (AMX) Holding as Market Value Declined; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake in Take (TTWO) by $2.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in America Movil Sa Adr (AMX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 44,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.94B, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in America Movil Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 308,451 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 168.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 22,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 478,251 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Owners of Take-Two Stock Likely to Focus on Its Top Line – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVTA, HRL, TTWO – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset accumulated 9,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Panagora Asset accumulated 8,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 15,782 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 59,910 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & owns 3,020 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.34 million are owned by Macquarie Grp Limited. Eminence Capital LP has 1.81M shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 134,162 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 6,495 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 66,732 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Intrust Retail Bank Na stated it has 3,506 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 19,300 shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3,685 shares to 2,373 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,113 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 15,844 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $28.89B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Materials Inc Cl A by 12,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).