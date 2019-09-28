Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Seagate Technology Usd0 00001 (STX) Holding; ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS ORDINARY SHAR (ATTBF) Shorts Raised By 241400%

ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) had an increase of 241400% in short interest. ATTBF’s SI was 241,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 241400% from 100 shares previously. With 647,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ATTBF)’s short sellers to cover ATTBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.018. About 217,705 shares traded. Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $6000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is -3.98% below currents $53.81 stock price. Seagate Technology had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 20 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Mizuho. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 13. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Friday, September 20 with “Buy”.

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops, licenses, and markets health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.60 million. It is also involved in the possession of cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts; and bioceutical marketing services in the area of health products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Abattis Biologix Corporation and changed its name to Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. in September 2012.