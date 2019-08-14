Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Hess (HES) Holding by $14.17 Billion; Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Share Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 50,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 12.72M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 09/04/2018 – Patrick Rucker: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 235,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.99B, up from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.35 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.27 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

