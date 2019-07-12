Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Increased Position in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by $5.98 Billion; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Holding by $372,526 as Share Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 1,672 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 12.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 203,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,021 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59B, up from 429,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 78,289 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 530,611 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 114,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt.

More notable recent MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 is delayed and will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 – PR Newswire” on October 15, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CCA Industries, Inc. Files Form 15 in Connection with its Previously Announced Plan to Deregister its Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Quarter and Net Loss for the Year Ended November 30, 2018 – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Progress Update – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 144,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 17,898 shares. Moreover, Telos Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Prudential Inc reported 0.01% stake. 32,820 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Bbva Compass Savings Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Acg Wealth holds 7,620 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity owns 184,463 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn invested in 0% or 700 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 461,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 42,637 shares. Eii Capital Management Inc owns 0.24% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 15,121 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 3,672 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 15,342 shares to 25,429 shares, valued at $484.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technologies (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 28,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).