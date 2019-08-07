Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Position in Cheetah Mobile Adr (CMCM) by $208.31 Million; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Position in Metlife (MET) Decreased by $5.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 126,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 574,182 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.44 million, down from 700,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 7.61 million shares traded or 65.81% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc Adr (CMCM) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 32,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.42% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06B, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cheetah Mobile Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 187,377 shares traded. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has declined 60.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCM News: 23/03/2018 – Cheetah Digital Garners Praise in The Relevancy Group’s The Relevancy Ring – ESP Buyer’s Guide 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile 1Q Rev $182.56M; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED NING ZHANG, TIANYANG ZHAO AND Yl MA EACH AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE NAMES CEO FU SHENG CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE SEES 2Q REV. $163M TO $172M; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE INC – LEI WILL REMAIN AS AN ADVISOR TO CHEETAH MOBILE GOING FORWARD; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE CHAIRMAN JUN LEI RESIGNS; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Cheetah Mobile stops operating unmanned snack stands, to sell equipment for cash; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile: CEO Fu Sheng Will Succeed Lei as Chairman; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Jie Xiao and Pin Zhoy to Board

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2,265 shares to 170,160 shares, valued at $5.96 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in White Mountains Insurance Gp (NYSE:WTM) by 65 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

