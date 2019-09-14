Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (PGNX) by 31.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The hedge fund held 5.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.20M, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 32,111 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 02/04/2018 – Progenics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/03/2018 – PROGENICS SEES PHASE 3 1404 RESULTS IN 3Q; COMPLETED ENROLLMENT; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 22/04/2018 – DJ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGNX); 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 231,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25.45M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852.73 billion, down from 25.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59 million shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Trust has 31,494 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 1.91 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.35% or 5.22M shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20.54 million shares. Hallmark Mgmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Verity And Verity Ltd Co stated it has 243,784 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Signature Estate And Invest Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,549 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.32% or 84,260 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation invested in 0.5% or 86,823 shares. Gruss And Inc holds 3.9% or 107,500 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,991 shares. Country National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,569 shares. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 0.97% or 1.73 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hff Inc Class A (NYSE:HF) by 5,033 shares to 31,761 shares, valued at $1.44B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 538,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Group (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 62.67 million shares or 1.40% less from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 635,015 shares. 333 are held by Synovus Corporation. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). 533 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 33,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 53,920 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). New York-based Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.05% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Duncker Streett & reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 16,156 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.86 million activity. LTE Partners – LLC had bought 65,000 shares worth $307,193.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Comments on Velan Capital’s Preliminary Proxy Statement – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progenics shares halted pending news – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement with FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. for Automated Bone Scan Index (aBSI) Product in Japan – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Files Supplemental Investor Presentation Rebutting Velan’s Latest Inaccurate Claims – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics Announces Preliminary Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 150,105 shares to 142,223 shares, valued at $153.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).