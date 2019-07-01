Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut Stake in Ansys (ANSS) as Market Valuation Rose; Srs Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Twitter (TWTR)

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.61 million, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 9.58 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 3,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,842 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.82 billion, down from 347,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.06. About 289,270 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 47.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc Class A by 22,417 shares to 105,425 shares, valued at $2.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) by 370,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Gms Inc.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. MAHONEY RICHARD S. sold 8,347 shares worth $1.17 million.

