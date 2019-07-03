Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut By $9.48 Billion Its Regions Financial (RF) Position; Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential PLC (LON:PRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Prudential PLC had 28 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 1845 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 7 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PRU in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PRU in report on Wednesday, February 6 with “Neutral” rating. HSBC maintained Prudential plc (LON:PRU) rating on Thursday, May 23. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 2300 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Shore Capital. See Prudential plc (LON:PRU) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1845.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2088.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2240.00 New Target: GBX 2300.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1936.00 New Target: GBX 1949.00 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1750.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Regions Financial Corp (RF) stake by 11.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 670,147 shares as Regions Financial Corp (RF)’s stock declined 8.15%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 5.06M shares with $71.64 billion value, down from 5.73 million last quarter. Regions Financial Corp now has $15.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 4.82 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Prudential plc shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Jpmorgan Chase owns 7.80 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc accumulated 3,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Missouri-based Monetary Management Grp has invested 0.02% in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company holds 320 shares. Mengis Cap reported 30,583 shares stake. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 32,676 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.02% or 476 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na invested in 0.71% or 19,615 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 90,263 shares in its portfolio. Conning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 8,229 shares. Duncker Streett And has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 187,810 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Va invested in 2.56% or 101,321 shares.

The stock increased 0.83% or GBX 14.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1768. About 2.73M shares traded. Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial services and products, and asset management services to individuals and businesses primarily in Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 45.96 billion GBP. It offers health, disability, critical illness, and accident coverage products; and life insurance products, as well as pension products and annuities. It has a 15.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides long-term savings and retirement products; fixed index and variable annuities; and institutional products, including guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, and medium-term note funding agreements.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 270,527 shares to 9.02M valued at $450.44 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Tenneco Inc Class A (NYSE:TEN) stake by 5,935 shares and now owns 69,826 shares. United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) was raised too.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.66 million for 9.66 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp invested in 0.06% or 163,117 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 13,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 987,256 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 92,785 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Ltd Com has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Asset Incorporated reported 65,207 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 34,170 shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 1.87 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Geode Lc stated it has 15.68 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 45,692 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP accumulated 0.14% or 119,250 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 21,213 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 922,999 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 397,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Regions Financial had 16 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 4 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $18 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS upgraded Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Wednesday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21.