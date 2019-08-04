Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Cut By $3.92 Million Its Nice LTD (NICE) Stake; Black Creek Investment Management Has Cut Carnival (CCL) Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 51.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 2.12M shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 2.03 million shares with $103.00M value, down from 4.15M last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $32.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Nice Ltd (NICE) stake by 0.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 32 shares as Nice Ltd (NICE)’s stock rose 12.58%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 6,209 shares with $760.67 million value, down from 6,241 last quarter. Nice Ltd now has $9.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 233,264 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Wednesday, March 27. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $65 target. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Monday, July 1 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.54 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $64.11 million for 37.15 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.