Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased Paychex (PAYX) Position; Last Week CareDx, (CDNA) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CareDx has $4800 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 53.88% above currents $24.37 stock price. CareDx had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, March 22. Raymond James maintained the shares of CDNA in report on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Piper Jaffray maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $42 target. See CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) latest ratings:

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 60,361 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 2.06M shares with $165.30B value, down from 2.12M last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 202,676 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Management Inc owns 14,487 shares. Albion Group Ut reported 46,510 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.05% or 436,889 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 297,466 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 843,700 shares. Horizon Invs holds 0.13% or 46,853 shares in its portfolio. First Bankshares stated it has 72,968 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 14,523 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 31,825 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 2,700 were reported by Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -3.15% below currents $81.91 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CareDx, Inc shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,779 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 90,500 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd holds 69,403 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Limited Com reported 65,496 shares. Gagnon Secs Llc stated it has 1.09 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 2,924 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,664 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 49,801 shares. Meeder Asset has 6,072 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 22,772 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 376,884 shares. New York-based G2 Investment Prtnrs Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, CareDx and Olerup. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test , a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.