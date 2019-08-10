Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Stake in Abiomed (ABMD) by $374.12 Million; Lau Associates Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 129,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.94 billion, down from 130,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 507,534 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 80,702 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 0.31% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20.90M shares. Autus Asset Mgmt has 4,612 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc has invested 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Prtnrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,638 shares. M Hldg Secs has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Century Cos Inc holds 3,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 66,133 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Global Thematic Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.82% or 540,169 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.19% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. Capital Mngmt Va invested in 30,485 shares or 1.61% of the stock. The Australia-based Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.15% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares to 43,018 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invs owns 0.68% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 116,812 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 8,772 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 1,500 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 1,803 shares. Columbus Circle holds 110,983 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 0% or 1,646 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 7,200 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 1,575 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.15% or 146,841 shares in its portfolio. 2,459 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,641 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs stated it has 9,607 shares. Pictet Asset reported 20,940 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.20 million activity.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 8,404 shares to 227,357 shares, valued at $16.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Commercial (NYSE:ARI).