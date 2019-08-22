Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased By $1.11 Billion Its Leggett And Platt (LEG) Position; Wallace Capital Management Lifted Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Leggett And Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 26,379 shares as Leggett And Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 535,505 shares with $22.61B value, down from 561,884 last quarter. Leggett And Platt Inc now has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 297,869 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc acquired 183,080 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 1.48 million shares with $35.73 million value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 1.82 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Llc holds 206,679 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 0% or 72 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 212,462 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has 2.06% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 34,703 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 64,903 shares. 336,105 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.21 million shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 82,787 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has 356,544 shares. 4,950 were reported by Comm Of Virginia Va. Parkside Natl Bank Tru accumulated 130 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) stake by 18,518 shares to 42,137 valued at $1.22 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Church And Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 94,756 shares and now owns 1.11 million shares. Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) was raised too.

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 7,545 shares to 9,633 valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 8,760 shares and now owns 380,970 shares. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was reduced too.