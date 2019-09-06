Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Holding; General Electric Co (GE) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) stake by 3.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 1,546 shares as Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 37,306 shares with $2.21B value, down from 38,852 last quarter. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc now has $2.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 22,204 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c

General Electric Co (GE) investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 484 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 686 cut down and sold their equity positions in General Electric Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.87 billion shares, up from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding General Electric Co in top ten stock positions increased from 19 to 22 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 98 Reduced: 588 Increased: 369 New Position: 115.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) stake by 21,189 shares to 132,220 valued at $358.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Washington Real Estate Inv Trust (NYSE:WRE) stake by 40,736 shares and now owns 288,054 shares. Uniqure B V (NASDAQ:QURE) was raised too.

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.32 million for 18.79 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 78,140 shares. Old Comml Bank In invested in 0.01% or 4,230 shares. The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.43% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Parkside Financial Bank And Trust holds 77 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated accumulated 31,188 shares. Ameritas owns 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 3,460 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company holds 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 10,086 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.17M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 7,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). 81,100 are owned by Strs Ohio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,838 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 47,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.62 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 12.91 million shares traded. General Electric Company (GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.