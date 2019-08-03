Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Its Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by $479.34 Million as Share Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder West Chester Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 8,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 249,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66B, down from 258,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 329,762 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has 2.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 17.84 million shares. Capital Guardian Tru Company holds 0.03% or 15,221 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 950,147 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,890 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Lc holds 135,378 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Gp accumulated 0.02% or 691 shares. 19,795 were reported by Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated. 5,400 are held by Schwartz Counsel. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 275,200 shares. 25,776 were reported by A D Beadell Counsel. Cornerstone Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 752,677 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 1,035 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 64,511 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,966 shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 14,074 shares to 331,881 shares, valued at $12.20B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII) by 15,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 10.66 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.