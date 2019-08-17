Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Its Position in Atricure (ATRC) by $1.23 Million; Ci Investments Increased Position in Cbs New (CBS) as Market Valuation Rose

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 3252.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 77,100 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 4.11 million shares traded or 58.41% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad lnsertion In Live Broadcasts; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 46 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 26,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723.20 million, down from 27,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 149,342 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atreca Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ATRC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 744 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 3,894 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc stated it has 3,158 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 80,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 2,800 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt stated it has 81,647 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Legal General Gp Public Lc stated it has 7,119 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 10,300 shares. Redmile Grp Limited Co holds 0.26% or 325,000 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc owns 300,209 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shake Shack Inc Class A by 1,598 shares to 219,553 shares, valued at $12.99B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc Adr (NYSE:ATHM) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 22,500 shares to 871,350 shares, valued at $140.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 266,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,637 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.