Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Cambrex (CBM) Stake by $311.09 Million; As Lear (LEA) Stock Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Has Boosted Its Position by $4.26 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Cambrex Corp (CBM) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 6,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% . The institutional investor held 21,521 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01B, down from 28,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cambrex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 65,054 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 35.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 30,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 117,449 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36 million, up from 86,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 178,699 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBM shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 2.74% less from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited reported 180,545 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Scout Invests Incorporated accumulated 141,929 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 741,759 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,197 shares. American Mgmt reported 796,306 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,903 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 84,858 shares. 50,733 are held by First Savings Bank Of Omaha. Raymond James & holds 4,467 shares. Polaris Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,397 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 126,513 shares. 15,819 are held by Citigroup. Hanson Mcclain reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital accumulated 2,427 shares or 0% of the stock.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 198,611 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $83.77B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 542,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 50,296 shares to 99,790 shares, valued at $25.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 24,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,577 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barclays Short Term High Etf (SJNK).