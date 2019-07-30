Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Continues to Hold Position in Twitter (TWTR); As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bank Of The West Trimmed Its Stake by $387,985

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 1,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,363 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 20,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $280.53. About 1.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 55.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.83B, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 7.06M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 10,236 shares to 57,773 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 9.30 million shares, valued at $9.68 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 108,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,710 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc Usd0 01 (NASDAQ:STLD).