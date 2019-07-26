Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Continues to Hold Position in A10 Networks (ATEN); Voya Financial (VOYA) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Increased Position by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 28,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 76,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 439,577 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557.48M, up from 75,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 131,253 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and; 03/04/2018 – A10 Networks Helps Service Providers Simplify, Scale and Secure Mobile, 5G and IoT Deployments With A10 5G-GiLANTM Solution; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California…; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical O; 10/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TAKES 20 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN U.S. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LENDER A10 CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018 (ATEN); 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s lnfoSec Awards

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 822,342 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $21.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. by 91,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,588 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 173,850 are owned by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability. Ls Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 2,202 shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Lc invested 2.94% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 827,142 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 154,395 shares. 9,042 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com. Regions Fin, a Alabama-based fund reported 57 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.27M shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 0.03% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 30,016 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 42,228 were reported by Dnb Asset Management As. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 123,655 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 37,400 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $51,255 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 2,387 shares to 495 shares, valued at $25.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,322 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

