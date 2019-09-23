Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Stake in Verisign (VRSN) as Market Value Rose; Arista Networks (ANET) Holding Held by Pittenger & Anderson Inc

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 3,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 412,155 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.21B, up from 408,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 241,220 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 3,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $242.01. About 395,756 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,496 shares to 33,960 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 65,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,674 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

