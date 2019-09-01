Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG); As Ensco Plc (ESV) Share Value Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Its Holding

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 10,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 170,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.95B, up from 159,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 210,265 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 142,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 167,484 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.62M shares. Willis Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 333,279 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 526,420 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 14,734 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 296,879 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 8.17M shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 113,312 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0% or 21,454 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.90 million shares. Arosa Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.10 million shares stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Spn Adr Restrd (NYSE:SHG) by 1,161 shares to 1,103 shares, valued at $40.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 4,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 698,691 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT).