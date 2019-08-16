Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Duke Realty Investments (DRE) Position; Triumph Group New (TGI) Holder Mcclain Value Management Decreased Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 312,943 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – PARTNERS WITH GULFSTREAM TO OPTIMIZE BUSINESS JET STRUCTURES SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH REACHED PACTS TO DIVEST THREE BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners — Two Years in a Row; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – REACHED AGREEMENTS FOR DIVESTITURE OF THREE BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty Investments Inc (DRE) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 75,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.04 billion, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Investments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 1.64 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 1,600 shares to 23,335 shares, valued at $948.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 21,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,381 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.