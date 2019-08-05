UBS Gives Ibstock Plc (LON:IBST) GBX 260.00 Target; Horton D R Has 0.92 Sentiment

Ibstock Plc (LON:IBST)‘s rating was boosted by research professionals at UBS to a Buy rating in a analysts note revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 5 August. The firm currently has a GBX 260.00 TP on the stock. UBS’s TP suggests a potential upside of 22.18%.

Horton D R Inc (DHI) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 227 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 246 sold and reduced their equity positions in Horton D R Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 300.56 million shares, up from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Horton D R Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 67 Reduced: 179 Increased: 139 New Position: 88.

The stock decreased 0.94% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 210.8. About 346,656 shares traded. Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Ibstock Plc (LON:IBST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ibstock Plc has GBX 310 highest and GBX 260 lowest target. GBX 286.67’s average target is 35.99% above currents GBX 210.8 stock price. Ibstock Plc had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The stock of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 5. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Peel Hunt maintained Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Add” rating.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company has market cap of 862.48 million GBP. The Company’s principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

Long Pond Capital Lp holds 17.8% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. for 12.34 million shares. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owns 717,947 shares or 7.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 6.28% invested in the company for 8.54 million shares. The California-based Underhill Investment Management Llc has invested 5.91% in the stock. Grs Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 192,896 shares.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. The company has market cap of $17.38 billion. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.