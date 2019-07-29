UBS Gives Cobham PLC (LON:COB) GBX 165.00 Target; Propetro Holding (PUMP) Shorts Decreased By 0.26%

Equity analysts at UBS’s equity division decreased Cobham PLC (LON:COB)‘s stock to a Neutral on Monday morning. The research analysts at UBS have a PT of GBX 165.00 on COB or -2.93% more downside.

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) had a decrease of 0.26% in short interest. PUMP’s SI was 10.28M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.26% from 10.31M shares previously. With 844,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s short sellers to cover PUMP’s short positions. The SI to Propetro Holding Corp’s float is 15.4%. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 140,890 shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 15.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProPetro Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUMP); 10/04/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Net $36.7M; 26/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding 4Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others

Among 3 analysts covering Cobham PLC (LON:COB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cobham PLC has GBX 165 highest and GBX 107 lowest target. GBX 130.33’s average target is -22.54% below currents GBX 168.25 stock price. Cobham PLC had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded Cobham plc (LON:COB) on Tuesday, February 5 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded the shares of COB in report on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Cobham plc (LON:COB) on Tuesday, May 28 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS.

The stock increased 0.27% or GBX 0.45 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 168.25. About 8.30 million shares traded or 60.53% up from the average. Cobham plc (LON:COB) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company has market cap of 4.02 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets.

Among 3 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProPetro Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.