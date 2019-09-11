Ubs Ag (UBS) Shares Declined While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.51 Million; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Stake by $338,500 as Shares Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ubs Ag (UBS) by 95.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 292,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 13,291 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161,000, down from 306,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ubs Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 4.98 million shares traded or 58.20% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 03/04/2018 – REG-UBS AG UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 11/04/2018 – TDC SAYS UBS GROUP CUTS STAKE TO 8.47%; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.88B; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,897 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 6,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $369.49. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities reported 2,000 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.49% stake. Victory Capital holds 51,869 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 643 shares. Guardian LP stated it has 3,585 shares. Orleans Mgmt La holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,500 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 0.37% stake. Northstar, a New York-based fund reported 1,098 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru reported 153,596 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Clal Ins Enter stated it has 194,960 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mariner Ltd accumulated 0.25% or 46,115 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com reported 10,554 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Dubuque State Bank And Commerce stated it has 22,252 shares. Voya Investment Limited Company has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NYSE:NSC) by 6,381 shares to 59 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL) by 141,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,072 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).