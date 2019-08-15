Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) to pay $0.30 on Aug 26, 2019; FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (FLOOF) SI Increased By 1.4%

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:UBNT) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Ubiquiti Networks Inc’s current price of $111.26 translates into 0.27% yield. Ubiquiti Networks Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.59% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 496,583 shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) had an increase of 1.4% in short interest. FLOOF’s SI was 202,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.4% from 199,500 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 2 days are for FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)’s short sellers to cover FLOOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.0882 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 89,541 shares traded or 28.43% up from the average. Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flower One Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. The company has market cap of $324.71 million. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products; and a range of product derivatives ranging from pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, distillates, edibles, and topicals.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. It has a 24.67 P/E ratio. The company's service well-known provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

