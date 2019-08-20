Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Price Declined While Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Meritage Group LP Has Upped Holding by $136.10 Million

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 673747.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 2.51M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 35,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 195,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27M, down from 231,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $110.59. About 618,781 shares traded or 74.17% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 138,919 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated holds 174,053 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 17.68M shares. 74,965 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 136,317 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 24,758 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Tech Crossover Management Vii Ltd stated it has 8.4% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 6,482 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 375,832 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Riverhead Cap Ltd invested in 0.04% or 9,040 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 45,129 shares. Capital Guardian invested in 0.05% or 37,355 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,247 shares to 215,856 shares, valued at $32.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 19,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.