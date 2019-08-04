Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Shareholder Stifel Financial Decreased Stake by $8.92 Million as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lifted by $3.51 Million Its Holding

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 60,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 4,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 64,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 512,402 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 48,831 shares to 991,052 shares, valued at $30.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 20,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has 3,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lagoda Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 8.26% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 23,353 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 1.77% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 20,533 shares. Ruggie Cap Gp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 461 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 35,759 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Lpl Ltd stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Moreover, Hbk Invs LP has 0.08% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Captrust Financial accumulated 192 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 90,800 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 4,022 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.