Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position; As Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Stock Value Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Decreased by $761,460 Its Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 88 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 5,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 166,331 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 92,449 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $64.90 million for 34.68 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Moves 0.66%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for June 17th – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ubiquiti Networks beats Q1, guides in-line – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: UBNT,MSI,VCRA – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry to Support Indigenous Communities Across Canada – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

