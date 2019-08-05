Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Harris Del (HRS) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Were Volatile

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $118.42. About 631,046 shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 252.79% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris-Brazoria Co Mud No 509, Tx’s Goult Bonds; Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – MIG Real Estate Acquires Trails at Harris Apartments in Mesa, Arizona; 23/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Harris as Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Amendments on Training, Emergency Alerts and Oversight Adopted in Bipartisan DHS Reauthorization Bill; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 04/04/2018 – MyoKardia Names Taylor C. Harris as Chief Fincl Officer; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on DACA Deadline; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Harris City Council briefs

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 10,459 shares to 128,771 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 8,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Cap reported 2,756 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsr reported 134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Com accumulated 59,059 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Virtu Finance Lc has invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Capital Fund Mgmt owns 88,020 shares. Bluestein R H And has 2,600 shares. M Kraus And Com has 54,041 shares for 5.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Geode Limited Co accumulated 1.57 million shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 5,143 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 113,850 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 22,463 shares in its portfolio.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 933 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 7,852 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 23,765 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 12,262 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 18,810 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 9,278 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 3,017 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 33,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,509 are held by Cambridge Invest Research Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 454,550 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management holds 0.01% or 244,865 shares.