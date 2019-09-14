Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Shareholder Akre Capital Management Trimmed Position by $74.49 Million; Nn (NNBR) Stake Maintained by First Manhattan Company

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 157,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.37M market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 231,200 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – REAPPOINTMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE AFTER NOTIFICATION OF GENERAL MEETING AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. may be close to the peak of its earnings cycle, but earnings still have room to climb, according to asset manager NN Investment Partners; 19/03/2018 – NN INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – INTENDS TO REAPPOINT DELFIN RUEDA AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NN INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Wires/press call first quarter 2018 results NN Group Thursday 17 May 2018 at 07:45 CET; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/04/2018 – Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Paragon Medical

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 342,279 shares to 4.08 million shares, valued at $176.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,723 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold NNBR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.20 million shares or 2.19% less from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilen Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 255,866 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 3,603 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 11,445 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 837,087 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 27,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). American Intll Gp reported 26,676 shares stake. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc holds 124,754 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 205,284 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). State Street Corp stated it has 1.04 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity.

