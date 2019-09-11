Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Position Maintained by Salem Investment Counselors Inc; As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.29 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 440,832 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 5,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 50,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 44,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 628,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Com has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Highland Capital Management Limited has 0.38% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Aperio Grp Lc reported 52,495 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.04% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 49,273 shares. World holds 0.02% or 887,207 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 858,876 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity stated it has 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Mackenzie Fin invested in 0% or 5,516 shares. Mairs Power holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 184,200 shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp holds 0.57% or 223,163 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.64M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 420,051 shares to 4.50M shares, valued at $193.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company (NYSE:ETN) by 67,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.24 million shares, and cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,707 shares to 76,844 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,191 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 15,385 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 58,938 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 38,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp invested in 711 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,426 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Daiwa Sb Investments stated it has 17,494 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 3,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 36,789 shares. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Asset Inc owns 12,546 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 4,085 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 24,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio.