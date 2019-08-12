Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Position Has Boosted by Element Capital Management Llc; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position by $425,500 as Market Value Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 966,551 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 167.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 3,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 5,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.66. About 393,774 shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citrix Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,020 shares to 13,870 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt owns 112,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Company accumulated 29,558 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 65,216 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 51,295 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,311 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 17.57 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd Liability invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Kbc Gru Nv has 480,184 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,027 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,700 were reported by Bluestein R H & Communications. Axa stated it has 233,054 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% or 539 shares in its portfolio. 20,182 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Management Lc.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CenturyLink’s New Mesh Delivery Platform to Manage Traffic – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: UBNT, UNH, EVTC – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Stock Soared Today – Motley Fool” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon’s Latest Acquisition Hurt Ubiquiti Networks? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.