Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holder Woodstock Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.15. About 3.11M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Ltd Com invested in 13,908 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 7,142 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 114,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Company (Wy) holds 100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Co has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,314 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Company has 6,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,373 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 23,197 shares in its portfolio. 6,050 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com. Principal Gru Incorporated reported 2,103 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Lagoda Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 43,368 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,660 shares to 8,755 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,348 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.

