Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holder Woodstock Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; As Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Stock Value Rose, Polaris Capital Management Cut Holding

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The hedge fund held 278,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 312,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 137,815 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 44,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, down from 51,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 304,157 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 31,030 shares to 55,512 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.10M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OFG Bancorp jumps 17% on `transformational’ deal with Scotiabank – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OFG Bancorp Reports 2Q19 Results – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Banking Board Approves First Regulatory Step in OFG’s Acquisition of Scotiabank’s USVI Operations – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp (OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez on Acquisition of Scotiabank Operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: UBNT,MSI,VCRA – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ubiquiti (UBNT) Q2 Earnings Beat on Healthy Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon’s Latest Acquisition Hurt Ubiquiti Networks? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.