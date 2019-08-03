Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Stock Price Rose, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased by $984,260 Its Position

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 470,999 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 512,402 shares traded or 24.00% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 3,515 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 18,031 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd owns 115,969 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc reported 218,756 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,274 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.22M shares. 209,190 are held by Proshare Advsr Lc. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 55,335 shares. Hgk Asset Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 96,842 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 3,115 are held by Arcadia Mi. Advisory Net Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,915 shares. 1.21M were reported by Diamond Hill Cap Management.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd Shs by 12,935 shares to 50,809 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 195,532 shares. Woodstock, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,750 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 2,019 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Tower Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 26 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc reported 904 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0% or 2,741 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 6,887 are held by Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc. Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 7,245 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd holds 1,185 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,885 shares.

