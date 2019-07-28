Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Pitcairn Company Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lowered by $405,717

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 35,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, down from 231,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 250,781 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, down from 42,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nokia’s (NOK) 5G Portfolio is Set to Modernize TST’s Network – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ubiquiti Networks Makes It 3 Straight – The Motley Fool” published on November 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackBerry to Support Indigenous Communities Across Canada – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry (BB) Introduces CylanceGUARD to Monitor Threats – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Franklin Resources holds 0% or 2,518 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 24,759 shares. Amer Grp reported 351 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 90,800 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 65,000 shares. Cls Invests Ltd reported 69 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 1,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 13,908 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% or 20 shares. 20,533 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.35 million for 35.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4,283 shares to 441,789 shares, valued at $41.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 8,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 28,781 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 1,457 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management Communications reported 76,653 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 2.07% or 146,840 shares. Hamilton Point Limited Liability Company has 5,244 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 1,230 are owned by Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bb&T Securities Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 866,202 shares. Moreover, Kcm Investment Ltd Liability has 0.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 146,385 shares. Central accumulated 230,000 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 1.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Norinchukin Bank The has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capwealth Ltd Llc holds 62,306 shares. Parkwood Ltd stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Karpus Mgmt has 2,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,572 shares to 55,489 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.