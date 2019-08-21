Ubiquiti Networks (Put) (UBNT) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $16.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined; China Mobile (CHL) Market Valuation Declined While Lazard Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $305.79 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (UBNT) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 535,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.10 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile (CHL) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 6.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 16.45 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838.99M, down from 22.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 323,362 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Axa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 18,116 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,591 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.01% or 303,815 shares. First Advsr Lp invested 0.1% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 50,674 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 114,110 shares. Element Mgmt accumulated 5,633 shares or 0.03% of the stock. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0% or 23,353 shares. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 23,197 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,860 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 80,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $61.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI) by 359,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

