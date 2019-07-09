Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 134 7.99 N/A 4.56 28.56 Turtle Beach Corporation 13 0.53 N/A 2.61 3.58

Demonstrates Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Turtle Beach Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 83% 20.7% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Turtle Beach Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are 3.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation has 1.5 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

$99.33 is Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -23.33%. Turtle Beach Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 124.45% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Turtle Beach Corporation appears more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 63.3%. About 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -21.41% -22.39% -2.4% 17.26% 62.16% 31.08% Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 31.08% stronger performance while Turtle Beach Corporation has -34.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Turtle Beach Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.