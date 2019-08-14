Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 138 6.79 N/A 4.44 29.02 ADTRAN Inc. 15 0.90 N/A 0.02 462.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. ADTRAN Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of ADTRAN Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are 5 and 3.4. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc. has 2.7 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADTRAN Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.22% and an $106 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares and 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. shares. 80.77% are Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are ADTRAN Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ADTRAN Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats ADTRAN Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.