Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Contrasting side by side

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 138 6.76 N/A 4.44 29.02 Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Nokia Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nokia Corporation on the other hand, has 0.3 beta which makes it 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are 5 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Nokia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -4.73% for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. with average target price of $106. Meanwhile, Nokia Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 56.25%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Nokia Corporation is looking more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares and 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 80.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 29.49% stronger performance while Nokia Corporation has -7.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nokia Corporation.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.