Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 21.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 80.77% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.10% 33.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. N/A 139 29.02 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

$106 is the consensus target price of Ubiquiti Networks Inc., with a potential downside of -4.15%. The potential upside of the competitors is 69.92%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s rivals beat Ubiquiti Networks Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.