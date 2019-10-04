Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Comparing side by side

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 111 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 8 0.00 27.25M 0.34 24.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 331,105,710.81% 8.3% 4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Its rival Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s average price target is $106, while its potential downside is -4.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 25.7%. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 80.77%. Competitively, 13.2% are Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 29.49% stronger performance while Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -9.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.