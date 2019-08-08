Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 138 7.42 N/A 4.44 29.02 Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.53 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Communications Systems Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Communications Systems Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Communications Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Communications Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a -17.12% downside potential and an average target price of $99.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares and 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.5% of Communications Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Communications Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.