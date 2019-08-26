Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Comparing side by side

Both Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 139 6.72 N/A 4.44 29.02 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.39 N/A 0.26 10.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.15% for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. with average target price of $106.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 4.2%. Insiders owned roughly 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 24.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. was less bullish than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.