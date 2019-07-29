Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) Share Value Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position; As Auto Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $245.36 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 11,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 98,778 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,714 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 billion, down from 77,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 555,652 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc Ads Rep Shs A by 84,470 shares to 102,942 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moderna Inc Com by 19,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ericsson and Batelco to Introduce 5G Services in Bahrain – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ubiquiti Networks Stock Soared Today – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ubiquiti Powers Ahead But It Faces Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink’s New Mesh Delivery Platform to Manage Traffic – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Strategies Lc reported 13,487 shares. Moreover, Parametrica Management Limited has 0.8% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs reported 4,700 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 41,323 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated owns 12,546 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company reported 14,121 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 33,550 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 35,759 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 27,309 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 4,354 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 2,330 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 36,789 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Automatic Data Processing – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Morgan Stanley, McCormick, Walmart, Automatic Data and Air Products – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nikkei tracks Wall St higher, hopes for U.S. rate cuts lift mood – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.