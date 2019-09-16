Uber Technologies (UBER) Got Higher HSBC Rating And $44.0000 Target; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake

HSBC upped Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock to a Buy rating from Hold. The ratings change was issued in a analysts note today. The firm from today has $44.0000 TP on the stock.

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 0.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan holds 2.67M shares with $273.70 million value, down from 2.69 million last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 492,997 shares traded or 40.50% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 8,410 shares. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Limited Com holds 0.11% or 2,456 shares. 132,717 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Prudential Plc stated it has 147,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Limited invested 0.33% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Weiss Multi holds 0.39% or 145,000 shares. 20,990 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 168 shares. Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 6,145 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Company invested in 137,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% or 420,743 shares.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Twst.com published: “American Financial Group Inc.: American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Neon Leadership Transition – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Wall Street Shouldn’t Hit the Brakes on Uber and Lyft – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Uber and Lyft Bounce Back After Hitting All-Time Lows? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Another 50% Drop In Uber Stock Could Happen – Forbes” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Uber, Lyft, and Slack Arenâ€™t the IPOs Investors Dreamed About – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Uber and Lyft Are Pushing to Keep Their Drivers as Independent Contractors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.53 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Core Platform and Other Bets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Among 5 analysts covering Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Uber Technologies has $6500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $56.20’s average target is 69.02% above currents $33.25 stock price. Uber Technologies had 13 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) rating on Friday, August 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5300 target in Thursday, September 12 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5400 target in Friday, August 9 report.