Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.31 N/A 2.08 19.86 Talend S.A. 44 4.88 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Talend S.A. 0.00% -131.4% -19.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. and Talend S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.46% and an $59 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Talend S.A.’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 50.12%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Talend S.A. seems more appealing than Uber Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares and 88.3% of Talend S.A. shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% Talend S.A. -0.91% -8.15% 28.3% 15.1% -17.9% 28.88%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Talend S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.