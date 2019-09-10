Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.60 N/A 0.02 2341.11 StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Uber Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. StoneCo Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Uber Technologies Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Uber Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, StoneCo Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. StoneCo Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 4 2.67

Uber Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $57, and a 76.80% upside potential. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential upside is 5.18% and its average price target is $33.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Uber Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than StoneCo Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 26.68% are StoneCo Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors StoneCo Ltd.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.