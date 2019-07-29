Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

This is a contrast between Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.41 N/A 2.08 19.86 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.34 N/A -14.00 0.00

Demonstrates Uber Technologies Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.52% for Uber Technologies Inc. with average target price of $59.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Uber Technologies Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.77% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Safe-T Group Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.