Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

As Application Software companies, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.72 N/A 0.02 2341.11 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.91 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Uber Technologies Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Uber Technologies Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. Its rival Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Mitek Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.17% and an $54.17 average price target. Mitek Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.83 average price target and a 40.26% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Uber Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Mitek Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uber Technologies Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 62.1%. Insiders held 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.